HVAC companies see higher demand, awaiting possible tariff impacts

With the record heat in April and triple-digit heat, air conditioning companies are seeing demand they’d usually see in a few more weeks.

“It just a complete rush, homeowners trying to get in for that springtime maintenance to get prepared for what's coming because we know that 115 and above is on the horizon,” said Xavier Tobin of Xavier’s Air Conditioning and heating services.

George Brazil Plumbing and Electrical says it’s also seeing more calls and when there are extended periods of an uptick in heat, the demand is up.

“We certainly didn't expect the 100º weather this quickly,” said Khaled Holman, the service manager with George Brazil Plumbing and Electrical.

With it only the beginning of the triple-digit heat, the thought of price increases is on the minds of homeowners as tariffs are still looming.

AC units have a lot of different parts from different countries.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

“You have Thailand, you have Vietnam, you have Mexico,” explained Holman. “You have just a lot of different parts coming from all over the world.”

While reciprocal tariffs for most countries are on pause except China, Holman said he doesn’t expect price increases just yet.

“We have had the manufacturer send emails, saying, ‘Hey, it's possible we have to increase prices,’ but currently our prices are still the same. They haven't gone up because of tariffs,” Holman said.

There are AC units assembled in America, but it’s still unknown what increase may come.

“We don’t want to have to raise prices and we haven't had to so far. That's been a win,” Holman said.

HVAC experts say now is a good time to be proactive and get repairs done and units looked at before demand gets even higher. Tobin also warns that homeowners should do research and get multiple quotes from different companies.

“There's a lot of scare tactics that are being used because of the tariffs. Choose a company that will educate you and be transparent with you on pricing so you're not being taken advantage of during the hottest time of the year,” he said.