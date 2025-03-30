Hundreds gather to honor Emily Pike at memorial service

PERIDOT, AZ — On a windy and warm day, loved ones and visitors stop to pray and place a red handprint on a mural for Emily Pike.

The 14-year-old was reported missing from her Mesa group home in January and weeks later found killed off the U.S. 60 northeast of Globe. Her family has called the teen a symbol, drawing attention to a much bigger crisis.

On Saturday from the mural, located on San Carlos Apache tribal land, people waved and screamed as the teen passed during her final procession. A weekend service at San Carlos High School was one event planned over two days to honor the teen.

"We are here today to celebrate the life of Emily Carla Pike," said Emily's uncle Allred Pike Jr at the service.

Family said the goal of Saturday's service was to let the world know who Emily was. One day before, hundreds helped escort the teen from Globe to San Carlos Apache tribal land.

"Emily spoke so loudly she caught the whole world's attention," said San Carlos Apache Councilwoman Ina Salter.

Emily was living in a Mesa group home when she was reported missing on January 27. It would be weeks until she was found killed about 20 minutes northeast of Globe, and a month until she was positively identified.

"What was done to her wasn't right," said Allred.

Saturday, after an overnight wake, hundreds gathered as family shared memories and pictures of the teen.

"Emily was overall smart, sweet, soft spoken, quiet, funny and kindhearted," said Makana Pike. "She was beautiful inside and out."

Family said she loved animals, Hello Kitty, and the color pink.

"She always had a passion for art in many forms whether it was drawing, coloring, even scribbling on the walls," said Alyssa Dosela. "As a child we enjoyed everything."

The community coming together to surround both sides of Emily's family, while delivering a message of hope.

"Knowing that the persons responsible for her death has not been found that adds to the pain, and the hurt, and the closure," said Sherrie Harris.

The San Carlos Apache tribal council, supporters, and some Arizona lawmakers have demanded change while pushing for justice in Emily's case.

"Let us pray for our law enforcement agency, so they can work together and find whoever did this horrible act," said San Carlos Apache Chairman Terry Rambler.

About a mile from the high school sits the mural featuring Emily. Hundreds have come and placed a red handprint at the bottom, a symbol of to represent the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls all over the country.

"It just really reflects the ongoing challenges that we have that ties us all together in Indian Country," said Amber Kanazbah Crotty.

Kanazbah Crotty is a Council Delegate serving on the Navajo Nation Council. She was alsoselected to be apart of Arizona Govenor Katie Hobbs' Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Task Force.

She along with others watched and waved as Emily's final procession passed by the mural, marking the teen's final journey home.

ABC15 continues to request records and information involving Emily's case.

At last check the Gila County Sheriff's Office said there were no suspects in the case. Saturday, we reached out to the agency again for an update, but ABC15 has not heard back.