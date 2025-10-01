How you can help St. Vincent de Paul's annual 'Feeding our Neighbors Together' drive

PHOENIX — The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is kicking off its annual “Feeding our Neighbors Together” food drive to help those experiencing food insecurity across Arizona.

The organization says demand at Arizona’s food banks has risen by more than 33% in the last five years.

The “Feeding Our Neighbors Together” campaign aims to raise an additional $2.5 million and collect 500,000 pounds of food to help supply food boxes and resources that will serve families around Arizona.

You can host your own drive to collect non-perishable food (which are the most-needed items), water, toys or companion animal supplies. SVdP will deliver donation boxes to your location and provide flyers to help promote your drive. You can get started and sign up here.

