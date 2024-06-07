Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

How to keep your plants healthy during Arizona summers

Heat, storms can wreak havoc on your garden and trees
ABC15 talked with a plant expert from Moon Valley Nursery about what steps to take when it comes to caring for your plants and trees, including when monsoon storms hit.
Posted at 6:30 AM, Jun 07, 2024

PHOENIX — The sweltering heat and minimal rain can make it hard to keep your garden alive, but it's not impossible.

Are you watering enough? Are your plants in the right location? Is your tree the proper shape to withstand winds?

ABC15 talked with a plant expert from Moon Valley Nursery about what steps to take when it comes to caring for your plants and trees, including when monsoon storms hit.

Watch the full video with the tips you should know in the player above.

RELATED: Palm before the storm: why now is the time to trim trees ahead of monsoon season

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen