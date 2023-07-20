Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

How fast will it melt? Giant gummy bear is put in the Phoenix heat

Thursday is the 21st day in a row above 110°
PXL_20230720_212504107.MP.jpg
KNXV
PXL_20230720_212504107.MP.jpg
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 19:53:37-04

PHOENIX — The Valley's consecutive streak of days above 110° continues Thursday, and we're all feeling the heat! To make the best of a sweaty situation, ABC15 is seeing what food items can withstand the extreme temperatures.

Looking for a break from the extreme heat? Several Valley locations have set up heat relief stations.

On Wednesday we tested marshmallows, Starburst, a chocolate bar, regular gummy bears, and a stick of butter. Thursday, we put a giant 1.6lb gummy bear to the test!

Watch Thursday's gummy bear melt in the Phoenix heat:

WHAT TO EXPECT: Phoenix breaks record for most 110º days in a row with more coming!

Watch Wednesday's melting "experiment" in the player below:

Will It Melt?

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!