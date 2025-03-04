How Arizona's dust-detection system is helping Arizona drivers

Arizona’s first-of-its-kind dust detection system has been in place for five years. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the system has activated dozens of times since it went online in 2020, alerting drivers about dangerous road conditions.

ADOT said in June 2024 that the sensors have already led to positive change, with motorists slowing down in the areas that are within the detection zone.

The detection system services a 10-mile stretch of I-10 south of the Valley in an area known for blowing dust and dust storm hazards. It uses visibility sensors to determine the density of dust particles and triggers message boards.

What should you do if you are caught driving during a dust storm? “Pull aside, stay alive.”

“While drivers will get almost instant warnings about hazardous driving conditions within the 10-mile corridor, the safest decision drivers can make is to delay travel if a severe storm is on the move,” ADOT said. “If caught in a dust storm, drivers should take the next exit if possible. When no exits are nearby, drivers should pull off the roadway, turn off lights and take their foot off the brake.”

In the video player above, ABC15 Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino looks into the latest data from ADOT’s dust sensor system and what else Arizona drivers can expect along the roads in the future.