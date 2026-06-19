House fire in west Phoenix displaces 8 residents, spreads to neighboring home

PHOENIX — A house fire in Phoenix displaced 8 residents early Friday morning after flames spread from one home to a neighboring residence.

Phoenix Fire crews were dispatched around 1:00 a.m. to the area of 51st Avenue and Thomas Road after reports of a house fire.

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of a residence, with fire extending to a neighboring home.

PFD says all of the residents had safely evacuated before fire crews arrived.

Eight people were displaced, and personnel from the Community Assistance Program are assisting with their immediate needs. No injuries were reported, according to PFD.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.