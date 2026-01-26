Homeland Security investigating Zipps Sports Grill locations in the Valley

PHOENIX — Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are investigating Zipps Sports Grill restaurants.

On Monday, ABC15 crews spotted agents at the restaurant locations near Miller and Camelback Road and 36th Street and Indian School Road.

According to a statement from HSI, it's part of a months-long criminal investigation with other federal partners.

Agents are in the process of serving federal search warrants at 15 locations across the Valley. The exact locations have not been provided.

HSI says search warrants were authorized based on information presented to a federal judge and are being executed as part of a criminal investigation into felony violations of federal law.

Agents were also spotted at the Zipps location at 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard.

No other details have been provided.

