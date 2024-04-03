Historic East Lake Park Community Center gets makeover thanks to NCAA  

PHOENIX — The historic East Lake Community Center and Park received a roughly $300,000 makeover, thanks to a partnership between the NCAA, Degree, and the 2024 Men’s Final Four Host Committee.

Developed in the 1890s, the East Lake Community Center played a pivotal role in the Civil Rights movement and was the site of numerous rallies and visits from civil rights leaders.

“Most of them came from different places, but due to segregation and red lining everybody ended up here,” Virgil Berry Jr., whose father started a real estate company in 1960 and became a prominent civil rights leader in Phoenix, told ABC15. “But, what came out of here was just miraculous and all the people who came out of here.”

A mural, depicting civil rights leaders and activists was just one of several new additions to the community center and park — Berry Jr. helped come up with the concept.

“To see the mural, it kind of sends chills up your body,” Berry Jr. said. “knowing all the things and all the struggles and all the people who came through here, it’s just unbelievable to see something like this happen."

Elizabeth White, who owns the iconic Mrs. White’s Golden Rule Cafe down the street from the community center, didn’t think it would ever happen.

“When we first came here, it was old, it was nothing like this,” White said. “I didn’t think it was going to happen, but it happened. So, be careful how you live, how you treat people because it’s coming up again and what you do, what you put into other people’s lives is going to come back into your own life.”

The other additions include a complete upgrade to the indoor/outdoor basketball courts, new hoops and bleachers, as well as a weight room.

“The host committee formed was looking at different ideas for a legacy project,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “They had a competitive process, the city submitted the East Lake project including the beautiful mural behind me and we were honored to be selected.”

While the NCAA Final Four is only in town for the weekend, this legacy project will leave a lasting mark.

“This will continue to be important long after the trophy has been awarded and the teams have gone back to their campuses,” Gallego said.