Neighbors rally to save historic home near Camelback Mountain

PHOENIX — A historic Phoenix home near Camelback Mountain could be torn down, but neighbors are now trying to save the iconic house.

The White Gates home is at the base of the mountain, and sold last month for about $1.7 million.

A notice for a demolition request was posted on the property late last week.

"People come from all around the world to see this house," said neighbor Carolyn Vasos.

The attorney representing the new owner says that the building would only be torn down to build a new home on the property, not build a multi-family complex that has been rumored.

The home, designed by Al Beadle, has been gutted. Renovation attempts in the past have fallen through.

The house doesn't currently have a historic designation.

