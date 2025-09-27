High school, residents cleaning up after flash flooding in Miami-Globe area

Some flash flooding hit the streets and nearby homes in the Miami-Globe area from Thursday to Friday and now residents are left cleaning up and are also anticipating more rain.

Michelle Reveles went to the sandbag station near Claypool, picking up 30 of them for herself and her family.

“My mom's house flooded, my uncle’s house flooded, and my other aunt's house flooded. So, we’re just getting bags for everybody today,” she told ABC15.

Reveles said her home was also flooded. She wanted to prepare for another round of rain, hoping her home wouldn’t get damaged further.

"I had to get a pump to get it all out. I've been trying to do this all day long,” she said.

Mud lined the sidewalks in some areas in Miami. There were also flooded parking lots in shopping centers.

Carl Melford, the Gila County Emergency Manager, said the nearby Walmart, a local bar, and Miami High School saw flooding damage. Melford said he was advised by the National Weather Service that they received likely between 2 to 2.5 inches of rain in a short amount of time on Thursday, but it’s also hard to measure since he says there isn’t a gauge in the area.

Richard Ramos, the Miami Unified School District superintendent, said students started noticing water getting into their classrooms on Thursday.

“The kids were trying to push the broom all the water into the drain,” Ramos said.

There is no school on Fridays for the district. Ramos hopes to get most of the school cleaned up over the weekend so they can have students back in class on Monday.

“To see the school like this, it’s painful. Because I want the kids to do well, I want the community to thrive. I know we’re resilient and we’ll be ready to go next week,” Ramos said.

Melford said crews are working to clean up the debris and drains in anticipation of more rain. He’s also urging residents to go out and get sandbags near Rose Mofford Way.

Melford added that they’ll be sending out surveys to the community, hoping to get a better picture of how much damage is out there. He said they’re also looking for volunteers to help with cleanup.