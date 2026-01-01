Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Multiple house fires under investigation around the Valley on New Year's Day

Families in Phoenix, Chandler and Gilbert are displaced from their homes
Investigators are working to learn more about what caused a house fire in Gilbert on Wednesday night.
Gilbert house fire on New Year's Eve under investigation
Fire investigators around the Valley are working to learn more about what led to multiple house fires overnight.

While no one was injured during any of the reported fires, multiple families are starting the new year displaced from their homes in Phoenix, Gilbert, and Chandler.

Gilbert - near Val Vista Drive and Guadalupe Road

Late Wednesday night, fire crews were called to check out a fire at a home in the area of Val Vista Drive and Guadalupe Road.

When crews got to the scene, they found a fire actively burning in a garage, which eventually spread to the attic.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Cortez Fire

Phoenix - near 19th and Dunlap avenues

Phoenix Fire Department officials were called to the scene of a house fire around 19th and Dunlap avenues around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Six people in the home got out safely but have been displaced. No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is not known.

Cinnabar fire

Chandler - near 132nd Street and Chandler Boulevard

Fire crews from Chandler and Gilbert were dispatched to a home in Chandler around 5:30 a.m. for a fire.

Crews were able to put out the blaze, but five people were displaced due to the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

