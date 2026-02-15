Two children and three adults seriously hurt in crash near Riggs and Alma School roads Sunday afternoon

SUN LAKES, AZ — Five people, including two children, were seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sun Lakes, according to the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.

Fire officials say three adults and two children were involved in the crash, which happened just after 12:30 p.m.

All five patients suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Arizona Fire and Medical Authority was assisted on scene by the Chandler Fire and Medical Department.

It is unknown what led up to the crash.