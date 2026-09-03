Helicopter makes emergency landing near Cave Creek and Dove Valley roads

PHOENIX — Two helicopter pilots are safe after an emergency landing in a rural area north of the Valley Thursday morning.

Around 10 a.m., crews responded to the area of Cave Creek and Dove Valley roads for reports of an aircraft down.

According to Phoenix Fire officials, the pilots reported issues while in the air before landing safely. The pilots refused transportation to the hospital.

The area where the incident occurred is in a flight path for Deer Valley Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration is taking over the investigation.