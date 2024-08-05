'He left behind so much love': Family of man killed on construction site speaks out

PHOENIX — The family of a man who died at a Paradise Valley construction site Monday is sharing his story as a loved father and husband.

Authorities said Jose Ramirez Robledo died Monday after debris fell at the construction site.

The state’s worker safety agency, ADOSH, is currently investigating his death, which unfortunately marked the fifth construction fatality in the state so far this year.

Robledo’s daughter, Brenda Ramirez, isn’t reflecting on that day. Instead, she’s focused on the way he lived every day before it.

“My dad was just a great man overall,” Ramirez said. “If you needed someone to laugh with, that’s my dad. He was really, really good company.”

Ramirez said he immigrated with his family to the United States from Mexico and was married for 28 years.

“It wasn’t just a man that died at a construction site. He was a great friend that passed, a great husband that passed, a great father that passed,” Ramirez said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family as they move forward.