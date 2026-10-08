GUIDE: NBA All-Star fan events coming to Phoenix with tickets going on sale

The NBA All-Star Game is coming to the Phoenix area this February, and tickets for fan events go on sale this morning at 10 a.m. for the Downtown Phoenix Takeover.

NBA Jam Session returns to Phoenix Convention Center February 19-21 for the first time since 2014. The event features interactive activations, talent experiences, and podcasts.

The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is set for February 19 with sports, entertainment and culture stars.

The NBA All-Star Music Festival rounds out the Downtown Phoenix Takeover as a two-night outdoor event featuring musical performances and appearances.

Beginning October 15, fans can take part in the NBA All-Star Rewards Program on the NBA Events App. Local businesses can also apply now to participate. Fans can win tickets to many events, including the All-Star Game, which is scheduled for February 20-27.

Sports & Events

NBA Jam Session — Phoenix Convention Center (Feb. 19–21)

Feb. 19: Noon-9 p.m.

Feb. 20: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 21: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Castrol Rising Stars — Mortgage Matchup Center (Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.)

The NBA’s brightest young talent will take part in the event. The Castrol Rising Stars showcases the league’s top first-and-second-year players.

NBA All-Star Music Festival — Downtown Phoenix (Feb. 19 & 20)

This two-night outdoor event in downtown Phoenix will feature musical performances, food, appearances, photo opportunities, and more.

Canyons on Third — Downtown Phoenix (Feb. 19–21)

This family-friendly event will feature basketball activities, food trucks, and a viewing area for select NBA All-Star events.

Click here for tickets.

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