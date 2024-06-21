Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ground stop for some flights heading to Sky Harbor Friday morning allowed to expire

The ground stop was issued due to hazy conditions from dust and wildfire smoke over the area
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Phoenix hazy skyline 6-21-24
Posted at 7:50 AM, Jun 21, 2024

PHOENIX — A ground stop for some flights heading to Phoenix Sky Harbor International airport Friday morning has been allowed to expire, according to the FAA.

The ground stop was issued because of low visibility due to "fog," but it expired at 8:30 a.m.

PHX ground stop

The ABC15 weather team says dust and wildfire smoke from New Mexico are combining over the Valley to drastically reduce visibility.

"Air quality monitors around the Valley are showing a spike in PM-2.5 (smoke), so we’re likely seeing a combination of wildfire smoke and lingering dust in the air this morning that’s causing these hazy/low visibility conditions," Meteorologist Iris Hermosillo said.

Despite the ground stop ending, flights impacted will experience delays because of their departures being pushed back.

To check the status of flights coming into Phoenix, click here.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen