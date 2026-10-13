Ground stop in place at Phoenix Sky Harbor due to low ceilings Tuesday morning

PHOENIX — Traveling through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this morning? The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that a ground stop is in place due to low cloud ceilings in the area.

The ground stop is expected to be lifted around 8 a.m., but may be extended, the FAA reports.

FAA

As of about 7 a.m. Tuesday, there are a few dozen flight delays reported at Sky Harbor, but it's unclear how many are due to the ground stop.

The clouds are due to a fall storm system that delivered a little more rain overnight! Most of the Valley picked up up to a tenth of an inch. Parts of the north and east Valley and the foothills did even better, with a quarter to half an inch of rainfall.

Expect one more round of showers in the Valley Tuesday morning, and a stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. It all wraps up Tuesday evening as drier air moves in.

