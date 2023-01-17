Gov. Katie Hobbs announces new DPS director, Jeffrey Glover

Tempe Police Chief, Jeffrey Glover has been named Arizona's newest director for the Department of Public Safety, Governor Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday.

Glover is the first African-American to hold this position in state history.

“Maintaining public safety and restoring trust in these critical institutions is a major priority for our administration,” said Governor Hobbs. “I have the utmost confidence that these directors have the expertise and wherewithal to take on the challenges and opportunities in their departments.”

“I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve in Governor Hobbs’ administration and to work with the great men and women who make up the Department of Public Safety, “ Glover told ABC5. “This opportunity would not be possible without the support from my team and citizens in Tempe. Having such a historic distinction with the agency, for me, requires responsibility.”

Hobbs also announced Ryan Thornell as Director of the Department of Corrections and Rob Woods as Director of the Department of Revenue

Glover has served as Tempe’s police chief for just over two years. In October 2020, Glover replaced then-Tempe Chief Sylvia Moir.

At the time, the department had been the subject of community scrutiny, internal investigations, and lawsuits for several high-profile cases involving people of color.

Those included a Tempe officer holding a black hotel employee at gunpoint when he was searching for a white suspect, and the deadly shootings of 14-year-old Antonio Arce and 19-year-old Dalvin Hollins.

Chief Glover assisted the Tempe department by providing diversity training and firsthand knowledge of the African-American perspective on community policing.

He has also served as the governor-appointed commissioner on the Arizona Commission for African American Affairs. Additionally, he served as a national board member and Arizona chapter member for the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

Before returning to Tempe PD as chief, Glover worked up the ranks and retired as an acting commander in February 2020.

Glover had various roles in Tempe including field training officer, narcotics detective, media relations sergeant, patrol lieutenant, and detention manager.

Arizona DPS includes more than 1,000 troopers and 85 professional staff employees.

In addition to the highway patrol, the agency investigates crimes, conducts drug and gang enforcement, and issues Amber and Silver Alerts.

DPS also runs the state’s crime lab and has a Border Strike Force.