'Go Orange' and support St. Mary's Food Bank

According to St. Mary's, one in five children across Arizona is facing food insecurity
If you see more people wearing the color orange on Tuesday, there's a reason behind it. St. Mary's Food Bank is encouraging people to "Go Orange" and sport the color to raise awareness about hunger.
In Navajo County, the numbers are even higher: one in two kids is food insecure, according to St. Mary's.

This comes as the nonprofit is facing record-breaking need. In 2024, they had 2.4 million visits from families and people in need, 200,000 more than the previous year's record for the organization.

St. Mary's Food Bank is one of the charities supported by ABC15's Operation Santa Claus each year.

For more information on how you can donate, volunteer, and take action, click here.

