Police investigating multiple Halloween party shootings across the Valley

Police are investigating two separate shootings at Halloween parties across the Valley overnight, leaving three people injured.

Phoenix shooting

The first shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday near 103rd Avenue and Colter Street in Phoenix, according to police.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting at a Halloween party and found two men who had been shot. Police say others at the party took the victims to the hospital before officers arrived.

Both men were admitted with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say the suspect left the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

Scottsdale shooting

About an hour later, just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Scottsdale police responded to a home near 10000 E. Windgate Ranch Road for reports of a large Halloween party.

While officers were on the way, dispatchers were told that a partygoer had been shot.

Police say they found the victim and several witnesses when they arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.