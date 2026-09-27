Globe marks one year since deadly flooding

GLOBE, AZ — One year after deadly flooding swept through parts of Gila County, the Globe community gathered Saturday night to remember the three people who died and reflect on the recovery still ahead.

The Sept. 26, 2025 flood hit Globe and Miami especially hard, causing more than $100 million in damage across Gila County.

Exactly one year later, residents gathered outside Globe City Hall for a remembrance ceremony.

“This is a time for us to reflect,” Globe Mayor Al Gameros said.

For many there, memories of that night remain vivid. Marie Pena was inside a restaurant along Main Street when the water began rushing in.

“And here comes the water, so okay, we're going up to the back,” Pena said. “We had never been anywhere but the dining room.”

Three people died in the flooding: Heather Poarch-Johnson, David Acevedo and Teresa Robles Saenz.

“I can’t believe it’s gone by so fast,” said Patricia Johnson, whose sister Heather died in the flood. “I can’t believe I have made it this long without her.”

As Saturday’s ceremony came to a close, Gameros said Globe is also focused on what comes next.

“Our next is further infrastructure repair,” Gameros said. “We’re also going to work on a flood mitigation plan for the community.”

But paying for that work remains a major challenge. FEMA denied Arizona’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration following the flooding, leaving local governments responsible for many remaining repairs.

Arizona lawmakers have allocated $10 million for recovery and flood mitigation efforts in Gila County, including $2.5 million each for Globe and Miami and $5 million for Gila County.

Some federal mitigation funding also requires communities to cover 25% of project costs.

For Globe, a city of fewer than 10,000 people, Gameros says raising the money needed for the long-term recovery could take years.

“For the future, for the next year, and the years to come, because it’s going to take some time to truly recover,” Gameros said.

