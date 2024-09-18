Watch Now
Glendale woman sentenced to prison for 2023 attack on TSA agent at Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — A woman who caused a disruption at Phoenix Sky Harbor and attacked a TSA agent last year is heading to prison.

On Wednesday, the U.S. District Attorney's Office announced that 20-year-old Ma'Kiah Coleman of Glendale was sentenced to four months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release.

In April, Coleman pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer inflicting bodily injury.

While at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on April 25, 2023, Coleman assaulted a TSA agent by grabbing the agent's hair, forcing the agent's head down against a baggage screening area table, and punching the agent in the head several times with a closed fist. Coleman had to be restrained by several other TSA agents.

Court paperwork states Coleman became upset after the TSA agent took her apple juice, a prohibited item, as she was going through a security screening.

Coleman is also banned from traveling by commercial aircraft during the three-year term of her court supervision.

During the incident, Sky Harbor experienced a temporary closure of the security checkpoint while law enforcement responded.

