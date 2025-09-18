Glendale and Mesa officers involved in separate police shootings early Thursday morning

Two shootings involving officers are under investigation across the Valley early Thursday morning.

One shooting occurred in Mesa in a neighborhood near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue after officers responded to a family fight.

Officials say a 33-year-old man at the home pointed a weapon at officers, prompting officers to fire their weapons.

The man was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

Mesa police say no officers were injured.

There are road restrictions in the area due to the investigation, with police saying that Pasadena is shut down between 8th and 10th avenues.

—

Another shooting occurred in the West Valley, involving Glendale police.

Glendale Police Department officials say there was an initial call that officers responded to around 12:40 a.m. at a home near 91st and Glendale avenues.

Police say officers were then involved in a shooting at the location, but further details were not immediately available.

We’re awaiting updates on both of these incidents. Stay with ABC15 for more on these developing stories.