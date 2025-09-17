Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man shot by MCSO deputies near White Tanks mountains

The man has non-life-threatening injuries and no deputies were injured
WADDELL, AZ — A shooting involving Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies is under investigation at the White Tanks mountains near Waddell.

On Wednesday morning, deputies responded to the area for reports of a suicidal subject.

Officials say when they arrived, the person reportedly pointed a gun at the deputies.

This resulted in him being shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to MCSO.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

