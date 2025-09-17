Man shot by MCSO deputies near White Tanks mountains

WADDELL, AZ — A shooting involving Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies is under investigation at the White Tanks mountains near Waddell.
On Wednesday morning, deputies responded to the area for reports of a suicidal subject.
Officials say when they arrived, the person reportedly pointed a gun at the deputies.
This resulted in him being shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to MCSO.
No deputies were injured during the incident.
An investigation remains ongoing.