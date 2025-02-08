'Girl Power' helps build beds for Valley kids in need

A good place to sleep is something that is easy to take for granted. But every night in the Valley, thousands of kids go to sleep at night without a proper bed.

Volunteers for Sleep in Heavenly Peace are continuing to work to bring that number down to zero. On Saturday, they held their first ever "Girl Power" bed build, with over 100 women volunteering their time to build over 100 beds.

“I didn’t know it was that big of a problem, and I’m just really happy to help," first-time volunteer Vivian Speyer said.

The pieces of the beds move through the line, get branded, stained, then assembled.

Katie Feuer is one of the leaders for the Phoenix chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. She says this volunteer effort is about more than just getting women together.

“A lot of the people we help are women, moms calling us saying they need beds, so this really is women helping women," Feuer said.

Feuer adds they just delivered their 7,500th bed in the valley. It's a huge accomplishment but there is still more work to be done.

The Phoenix chapter has been around for a little less than a decade and has gotten big support from ABC15 viewers.

“Our demand is growing greatly because the word is spreading," Feuer said. "Now we have over 5,000 children waiting for beds.”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace's Phoenix chapter is run completely by volunteers, and everything from the pillows, bedding, mattresses, and more is donated to children and their families for free.

If you're interested in helping out, a list of upcoming bed builds is on their chapter website.