From solar to electric vehicles, energy tax incentives ending soon

PHOENIX — If you’re in the market for an electric vehicle, a new home solar system, or energy-saving upgrades, now is the time to take advantage of federal incentives before they end.

The Trump administration’s latest spending and tax bill is ending multiple incentives for clean energy upgrades.

Tax credits for electric vehicle purchases will stop at the end of this month.

For homeowners, large credits for things like solar installations, battery installations, windows, geothermal heating, HVACs, and more will stop at the end of the year.

The Arizona Governor’s Office of Resiliency is encouraging Arizonans to look at their options before federal credits expire.

"Arizonans should absolutely go out and meet with their HVAC contractor, meet with the solar company,” Director Maren Mahoney said. “Get three quotes, go out, find out what those incentives are to make their homes more comfortable and to save them money, not only up front, but for years to come.”

The state also has an online Clean Energy Hub that Arizonans can use to navigate sustainable energy options and potential incentives, both federal and local. The hub also has a full list of credits that will expire soon.

Jason Gallagher with Our World Energy said a 30-percent tax credit on a brand-new solar purchase can range from $6,000 to $12,000, depending on the size of the system.

“It makes a ton of sense, especially in a state like Arizona, where we spend so much money on electricity. Here's the big difference: It's the way that you're going to buy it,” Gallagher said. “I would definitely recommend doing that by the end of October."