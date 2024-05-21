Friend raising funds for 13-year-old boy run over by bus in West Valley

PHOENIX — The best friend of a middle school student run over by a school bus last week near Dysart and Bethany Home roads is raising money for his friend’s recovery.

Theodore Van Duyne has been friends with 13-year-old Ian since the First Grade. When he found out Ian was in the hospital, Van Duyne decided to do something about it. He has raised more than $1,000 on GoFundMe to help Ian and his family cover hospital bills and other costs.

It is something Van Duyne says he is doing out of friendship.

"I just wanted to help out as much as I could because I've known them so well to the point where they're almost like family to me, so it felt like it was my duty to help them as much as I could,” said Van Duyne, who is currently living in Ohio after moving out of Arizona with his family.

Ian remains in the hospital. No one was cited or arrested in the crash. At this point, police say it appears to be a true accident.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

