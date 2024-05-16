13-year-old run over by a bus near Dysart and Bethany Home roads

A 13-year-old boy was flown to a trauma hospital after being run over by a school bus in the West Valley.

Officials say the incident happened near Dysart and Bethany Home roads.

The boy was airlifted to Phoenix Children's with serious injuries.

Officials say the boy was riding a bike when he was hit by the bus.

What led to the boy being run over is currently unknown.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.