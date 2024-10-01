Former Suns' owner Jerry Colangelo reflects on hiring the late Al McCoy

PHOENIX — It was 1972 when former Phoenix Suns owner, Jerry Colangelo, hired the man who became a legend in NBA broadcasting. His name was Al McCoy.

"I hired him it seems like 100 years ago..." reflected Colangelo. "I heard Al's voice on the radio, it was deep and very aggressive in my opinion, but soothing. I expected when I met him, he was going to be a big guy. He was anything but in terms of stature."

Colangelo knew then McCoy was going to be good, but he didn't know how good at the time.

RELATED: Remembering Al McCoy, the 'Voice of the Phoenix Suns,' after his death

McCoy went on to call games for the Phoenix Suns for 51 years and became the longest-tenured team broadcaster in NBA history before he retired in 2023. Colangelo says the two not only became close, professionally but personally as well.

McCoy's death in late September, even at the old age of 91, was still a shock.

The tributes for the man known as 'the voice of the Phoenix Suns' have poured in on social media, and memorials popped up outside Footprint Center where the Suns play.

The basketball team's current owner, Matt Ishbia, announced Monday that each player's jersey will feature a band with the name 'Al' stitched onto it for the upcoming '24 - '25 season.

"He and his voice were synonymous with the Phoenix Suns," stated Colangelo, delighted with the latest tribute honoring his old friend. "He's going to be deeply missed."