Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Five people taken to a hospital after crash near 43rd and Dunlap avenues

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Screenshot 2025-03-17 at 9.21.38 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire officials say five people were taken to a hospital Monday evening after a crash near 43rd and Dunlap avenues.

Officials say it happened just after 7:15 p.m.

At least one person was extricated from a vehicle.

Null

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Fire officials say two women and man are in critical condition and two teenagers were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear what the led to the crash.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen