Five people taken to a hospital after crash near 43rd and Dunlap avenues

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire officials say five people were taken to a hospital Monday evening after a crash near 43rd and Dunlap avenues.

Officials say it happened just after 7:15 p.m.

At least one person was extricated from a vehicle.

Fire officials say two women and man are in critical condition and two teenagers were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear what the led to the crash.