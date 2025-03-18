Woman dead, two juveniles hurt in crash near 43rd and Dunlap avenues

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say one woman is dead and two children are hospitalized after a crash near 43rd and Dunlap avenues late Monday night.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, a woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Two juveniles were also taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.

Two additional juveniles were treated at the scene and did not need to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

The roadway was shut down during the investigation but it has since reopened to traffic.

What led to the crash and other details have not yet been released.

The crash occurred just hours after another serious crash in the same area.

Five people, including two teens, were taken to hospitals after a crash around 7 p.m. near 43rd and Dunlap avenues.

Editor's note: Phoenix Fire officials initially said a man and two children were injured in the late-night collision. Police have since released information suggesting a woman and multiple juveniles were involved in the crash.