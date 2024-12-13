Feeling lucky? Friday the 13th Mega Millions drawing worth $670 million

PHOENIX — Feeling lucky this Friday the 13th? Someone could win $670 million in Friday's Mega Millions drawing!

If you were to take the cash option, you would receive just under $318 million.

Tickets will be sold until 7:59 p.m., with the drawing at 9 p.m.

No one has matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball since someone from Texas hit an $810 million prize in September.

While 2024 has not been a lucky year for Mega Millions players, those who have hit the jackpot have won big.

Only three Mega Millions jackpots have been hit this year.

Along with the September win, a ticket sold in Illinois won $550 million in early June, and a New Jersey player became a billionaire in March.

Three Arizona Mega Millions players are still sitting on $10,000 cash prizes.

For all of the Arizona Lottery's current unclaimed prizes, click here.