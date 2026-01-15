Federal funding cuts hit Arizona mental health programs overnight

Mental health and substance abuse prevention organizations across Arizona are trying to figure out what’s next after the federal government abruptly eliminated nearly $2 billion in grant funding overnight, affecting programs from crisis hotlines to mental health training.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration stripped funding from grants nationwide, with organizations learning about the cuts through email notifications sent just hours before the cuts started Tuesday night.

“Shock at first, heartbreak that comes with it," said Justin Chase, CEO of Solari Crisis and Human Services.

Solari operates Arizona's 988 crisis hotline, the 211 referral program and numerous mental health crisis operations. While the suicide and crisis hotline will continue without disruption, the organization's mental health training and community education program funding was eliminated overnight.

"Lives are at stake without being able to keep these funding supports in place," Chase said.

The Arizona Council of Human Service Providers reports hearing from affected organizations statewide.

"Everyone's trying to figure out just exactly how big of an impact this is and how many programs it touches," said Michelle Coldwell.

SAMHSA stated in their notice that they're terminating some grants to better align with the agency's priorities.

"These are really the front of the line, boots on the ground programs," Coldwell said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.