Look Up: Blood Moon visible in Arizona early Tuesday morning

PHOENIX — Look west before sunrise early Tuesday morning. A total lunar eclipse will turn the moon a deep red-orange in the Arizona sky. Many call it a Blood Moon.

The eclipse runs from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday, with the peak between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

No special glasses are needed. Just find a dark spot and look west. Stars and constellations will be easier to see Monday night, too!

This one is worth setting your alarm for, as it's the last total lunar eclipse in Arizona for several years.

How does a total lunar eclipse work? The Earth's shadow fully covers the moon and scatters sunlight across the moon's surface, creating a red-orange hue.

Watch in the player above as ABC15 breaks down why this astronomical event is such a big deal.