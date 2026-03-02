Woman found dead at Lake Pleasant in possible drowning

PEORIA, AZ — A woman is dead after an apparent drowning at Lake Pleasant.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were alerted to a possible drowning at Pipeline Cove.

Officials say two fishermen were in the cove and saw a woman submerged in water. The men directed deputies to the area where they found a woman about 10 to 15 feet below the surface.

MCSO divers recovered her body from the water.

She has been identified by authorities as 37-year-old Vickie Lynn Cutler.

The investigation into her death and what led to it remains underway. An official cause of death hasn't been announced.

The incident marks the first drowning of 2026 involving Maricopa County lakes and rivers, according to MCSO.