FBI investigating reports of shots fired at federal building in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating reports of shots fired at the Federal Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Building in central Phoenix.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says the shooting happened on Tuesday afternoon and that one or more people discharged several rounds that struck the exterior of the building in various parts.
No injuries were reported. No other details have been provided.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324. Or submit a tip online, by clicking here.
FBI Phoenix Investigates Shooting Incident at Federal ERO Building— FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) July 16, 2026
Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area of North Central Avenue on Tuesday, July 14, in the afternoon, or who has information regarding this shooting, is urged to contact the FBI:
•Call the FBI… pic.twitter.com/NBLoy0hHxF
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