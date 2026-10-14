FBI arrests Encanto Elementary School teacher accused of distributing child pornography

PHOENIX — A third-grade teacher at Encanto Elementary School has reportedly been arrested after being accused of distributing child sexual assault material.

The United States Department of Justice's FBI Phoenix Field Office confirmed to ABC15 on Wednesday that Gabriel Chacon was arrested by the FBI last week.

According to the Osborn School District, "Immediately upon learning of Mr. Chacon’s arrest, the District placed him on administrative leave, restricted his access to district technology and buildings, and reported the information to the Arizona State Board of Education."

School officials say no students were connected to the criminal behavior.

Additional details about the investigation were not immediately known.

Read the full statement from the school district below:

"On October 7, 2026, the F.B.I. advised District administrators that Encanto teacher Gabriel Chacon was arrested in connection with distribution of child pornography. We were assured that law enforcement had no information that any Osborn Elementary School students were connected in any way to the reported criminal behavior. The District is fully cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation. Immediately upon learning of Mr. Chacon’s arrest, the District placed him on administrative leave, restricted his access to district technology and buildings, and reported the information to the Arizona State Board of Education.

"As a school district, we are taking all measures necessary to ensure the safety and emotional well-being of your children—our students. We are also committed to ensuring that our students’ learning experiences continue seamlessly. Thank you for your continued trust and partnership as we work through this situation."