Family of teen shot in drive-by shooting hold Sweet 16 vigil

PHOENIX — The family of 15-year-old Giaginette Brown celebrated what would have been the teen's Sweet 16 birthday, just months after her life was cut short in a drive-by shooting. Phoenix police arrested a 17-year-old boy in January and are still looking for another teen who they are calling a person of interest.

On Tuesday, music, balloons and prayer filled the west Phoenix neighborhood where Brown once lived. Friends and family honored the teen who was killed on September 3.

"She laid in her bed sleeping, and was murdered," said Brown's Aunt, Terri Smith. "And she did nothing wrong."

Brown was living with Smith at the time. Her aunt told ABC15 that the teen changed her mind about sleeping over at a friend's the night of the shooting, instead staying home.

Police said in the early morning hours, someone fired multiple gunshots in the back of the home near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road. At least one bullet struck Brown, and her family ultimately found her dead.

"She had her whole life in front of her, and it was taken," said Smith.

Court documents allege Brown's cousin may have been the intended target, but only the 15-year-old was hit.

So far police have arrested 17-year-old Isaac Orozco, court paperwork shows that police believe Orozco was the driver of the vehicle involved in the shooting. A Maricopa County Grand Jury has since indicted Orozco for two charges, including second-degree murder.

Silent Witness officials also said they're also seeking information on a person of interest in the case. A $2,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts and/or indictment of Jason "JJ" Richards is being offered.

"Justice is served when we realize this is not okay," said Smith.

But Tuesday was about Brown and honoring her life. The teen's aunt described her as an athlete and someone who lit up any room she entered.

"She's loved, and she will always be loved," said Smith.

Friends and loved ones wrote special messages on balloons and showed up to support the teen's family who also lost Brown's grandma just 19 days before the shooting.

"Gia is not serving a sentence," said Smith. "She is gone, and the people that chose to do this will be caught."

Police also told ABC15 they are still looking into the potential of other suspects.

