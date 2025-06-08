Family, friends of murdered Surprise woman speak on her life and legacy

By all accounts, 41-year-old Alison Gregory was a dedicated mom who was full of life and love.

“She was beautiful and fun and funny and witty, and she always had snarky things to say,” said Autumn Dobbins, Alison’s sister.

Gregory was a Navy veteran and worked as a surgical tech at Banner Del E Webb Medical Center in Sun City West. Her sister says Alison moved to the Valley around 12 years ago to be closer to family.

“She was the light of the OR, she always was positive person, she never had anything negative to say about anybody,” said Gina Sanchez, one of Alison’s coworkers.

“Ali was an intricate part of our lives, and she supported so many people,” said Cathy Roberts, another coworker.

All that came to an end, however, in May, when Gregory went missing – not showing up at the airport to pick up a relative.

Surprise police came to learn she and her husband, 56-year-old Brandon Gregory, were living together, but going through what was described as a “difficult divorce.”

Soon after in Mohave County, authorities say they found Alison’s vehicle near State Route 93. They say Brandon was inside, along with Gregory’s dead body. According to police, Brandon reportedly admitted to murdering his wife at their home.

“I’m just sad. I feel like I’m just going to be sad for the rest of my life. And I don’t even want to give him any thought,” said Dobbins.

Alison leaves behind her two daughters the oldest in her early 20s, now taking care of the youngest, who is just entering high school, trying to find new housing.

The community is coming together, an online fundraiser has already raised more than $65,000 to help.

Brandon is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder.

Alison’s friends want to make sure laws get tougher on domestic violence.

“If you commit a violent crime against an intimate partner, should that up your charge? There are a lot of questions here that I don’t know the answer to, but there will be a legacy here,” said Kendra Elliott, another coworker.