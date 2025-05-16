Surprise man admits to killing his wife after being found in vehicle with her body

SURPRISE, AZ — Surprise police say a 56-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges this week after admitting to killing his wife.

Police say they were first contacted on Wednesday about a missing woman, 41-year-old Alison Gregory, who did not arrive to pick up a relative from the airport as expected.

Police learned that the missing woman and her husband, 56-year-old Brandon Gregory, were living together but going through a “difficult divorce.”

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Officers responded to their home, where they saw signs that a struggle had taken place.

Alison’s vehicle was located in Mohave County near State Route 93 between Wikieup and Nothing, Arizona. Police say Brandon was in the vehicle, along with the body of Alison, who had been pronounced dead.

Brandon was taken into custody and reportedly admitted to murdering his wife at their home.

He was booked into jail on charges including second-degree murder, manslaughter, tampering with evidence, and concealing a dead body.

The Surprise Police Department wants to remind our community that if you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, resources are available. Please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1.800.799.SAFE or visit TheHotline.org.