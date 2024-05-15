Family and friends push for answers in Desiree Rivas' shooting death

PHOENIX — One year after 17-year-old Desiree Rivas was shot and killed, family and friends are pushing for answers in her death.

Phoenix police say the teen was killed while leaving a graduation party near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on May 14, 2023.

"Be strong you can do it," said Rivas' mom Vanessa Gonzales.

She told ABC15 that those are the words she hears as she grieves her daughter.

"I think those are the words I hear her say to me is be strong and get through the day," said Gonzales.

She said one year later, loved ones have not forgotten that the teen was taken from them.

"Her energy, it was always beautiful," said Gonzales. "She was just a beautiful person."

Loved ones held a vigil at Cesar Chavez Park, the same place family and friends gathered days after the teen was killed. Signs people held Tuesday read "Justice for Desiree".

That is the family's focus 365 days later.

"Another one year later and no arrests," said Gonzales. "I think that's what's kind of hitting us a lot more."

Loved ones passed out flyers at the vigil. Hoping someone will come forward with information. Silent Witness is offering a $12,000 reward.

"It doesn't bring her back, we're still going to miss her," said Gonzales. "We still love her. It's just that little bit of closure."

As they wait, Rivas' cheer teammates and friends at Cesar Chavez High School are making sure the 17-year-old is remembered. ABC15 was at the school in February as the teen's cheer jersey was framed and brought out for senior night.

Rivas' mom told ABC15 her daughter's memory will be honored at graduation as well.

Phoenix police told ABC15 Tuesday that the investigation remains ongoing.

Police and the family are encouraging anyone with information to come forward, even anonymously.