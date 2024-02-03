Cesar Chavez High School honors cheerleader killed in 2023 shooting

PHOENIX — Family and friends remembered Desiree Rivas on senior night Friday. Police say the 17-year-old was shot and killed leaving a house party in May 2023. With the one-year mark nearing, Phoenix police said there are no updates in the case, and still no arrests made.

Pictures, balloons, and pink ribbons filled the gym at Cesar Chavez High School Friday night.

"This is a time that she should have been here," said Rivas' mom, Vanessa Gonzales.

She told ABC15 senior night would have been a highlight for her daughter.

"She would love it, and just I think she would definitely get teary-eyed," said Gonzales.

There is still a $12,000 reward on the table for information, but Gonzales said it's hard to not have justice for her daughter.

"It's not only hard to move on without a child, but it's hard to know that the person that took your child away is not behind bars," said Gonzales.

She said every day has brought a rollercoaster of emotions, but the Cesar Chavez community — especially the school's cheer team— has been helping Gonzales and her family.

"She was more of a really strong leader," said junior cheerleader Leilani Arviso. "She was definitely a really good friend. She was really passionate about cheer."

"She always put others first," said junior cheerleader Audriana Roybal.

Rivas' teammates told ABC15 they have leaned on each other as they also grieve.

"We really just always [lent] like a hand if anyone needed someone to talk to someone, to vent to," said Roybal.

But on senior night, Rivas' team made sure their friend was remembered. The teen's cheer jersey she was supposed to wear to the team's camp was framed and brought out as her name was called. As the teen was honored tears flooded down the faces of family, friends, and school staff.

"I hope her family feels proud and that we're carrying her legacy with us," said Arviso.

Rivas' coach said they plan to hang the jersey in the gym, possibly as soon as next week.

"It's something that I can come back here and appreciate and know that this a place where she was loved," said Gonzales.

Both Gonzales and police are still urging anyone with information to come forward.