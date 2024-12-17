Estrella Mountain Elementary School families fight for principal

GOODYEAR, AZ — Parents and students at Estrella Mountain Elementary School spoke on behalf of the school principal, Lynzee Booras, at the Liberty Elementary School Board meeting on Monday night.

Rumors have been swirling throughout the district for months that Superintendent Dr. Cort Monroe will not be renewing Booras’ contract in 2025. The school district would not confirm or deny, instead sharing that no one would be able to comment on personnel matters.

“This is our community, this is my home where I live. Please don’t ruin what EMES has going for us, the safe place I send my children every day,” shared one mom to the superintendent and school board.

A district employee anonymously shared an email with ABC15 that was sent from School Board President Bryan Parks in November to a teacher who inquired about Booras’ future employment. In the email, Parks stated that the principal was offered a promotion at a new school in the district but turned it down.

Another parent at the school board meeting on Monday shared: “Parks has it out for her and doesn’t want her at EMES for some reason. The hope was that by moving her to a new school, you’d sever her parent support structure within the district so that later you could non-renew her contract for the next year without much fuss from us the parents. Well I’m here to tell you, there’s going to be fuss.”

The comments were made during public comment in Monday’s board meeting and the item was not formally on the agenda for discussion.

The board did not address the statements or the rumors regarding Booras’ employment.