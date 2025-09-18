Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, named new Turning Point USA CEO and Chair of the Board

The political organization is headquartered in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Turning Point USA has named Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for the organization.

According to the organization, the late CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, who was shot and killed at an event last week, previously expressed that he would want Erika to lead in the event of his death.

Turning Point USA, a political nonprofit organization that advocates for conservative politics on high school and college campuses across the U.S., is headquartered in Phoenix.

Supporters of Kirk have been gathering at a growing memorial at the Turning Point headquarters near 48th Street and Baseline Road to pay their respects.

Kirk was 31 years old at the time of his death. A public memorial is set to take place on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

