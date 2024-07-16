Eligible students to continue receiving free meals at start of school year

For the first time in Arizona history, the legislature included "school meals" in the general fund of the state budget, according to the Arizona Food Bank Network. That means when tens of thousands of students return to school this year, they won’t have to worry about finding enough money for breakfast or lunch.

When some students left for summer break in May, they were told funding had run out and they would have to start paying a copay for meals when they returned at the start of the school year.

But school leaders, including Director of School Nutrition at Gilbert Public Schools Natalie Tenney, advocated for those students at the state capitol.

ABC15 first met with Tenney during the pandemic when all children could get a free meal during the school year. But funding for that ran out in 2022. It was extended to some eligible families, but then that money ran out this past May. That was until a group of school nutrition champions went to the state legislature asking for change.

“I’m passionate about feeding children,” Tenney said. “I wouldn’t want my own kids going to school hungry. I wouldn’t want my grandkids going to school hungry.”

Because of that passion, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs signed the state budget to include over $3 million in public school meals. That means eligible kids won’t have to find the extra 70 cents a day to buy breakfast and lunch.

ASU researchers recently published a report linking meals to higher academic achievement, better attendance and overall improved test scores.

President of the Arizona Food Bank Network April Bradham says it’ll help families struggling to make ends meet.

“You’re talking about additional meals that you can support at home. You’re talking about getting a prescription for a family member. You’re talking about that money going to rent. So it really makes a significant difference,” Bradham said.

Gilbert Public Schools is expecting an additional 1,600 kids to get free meals because of the new funding. That adds up to about 600,000 meals in a school year.

But it’s not just Gilbert — thousands more will continue to get free meals across the state.

It’s for qualifying families making a certain income. The income threshold, determined by the federal government, is between 130% and 185% of the federal poverty line which in 2024 is between $39,000 and $55,500 annually for a family of four. Parents can go online to their school district’s website to fill out an application.