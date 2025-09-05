Don't sweat it! Mobile dog treadmill gym promises to help pets beat the heat

When it comes to working out, putting one foot - or in this case, one paw - in front of the other is sound advice, no matter how many legs you have!

Jan, a pitbull terrier rescue from Central Phoenix, seems to agree and take it all in stride.

Twice a month, you'll find her getting a workout in - not on the hot pavement and blazing sun, but avoiding the triple-digit heat inside an air-conditioned, custom-built-for-canines mobile gym called "DoggDash."

"She gets excited," explains Jan's mom, Laura Barglia. Jan has been working out with DoggDash for more than two years.

"I love seeing her get a good workout in. She can be reactive at times, and at times not want to get in the van, but once she gets in there on that treadmill, she will happily do this for 45 minutes, or she has gone as long as an hour!"

Laura says the health benefits she feels Jan is getting are really the main motivation to keep them coming back.

"It's keeping her active, it's giving her muscle tone, it's keeping her strong. When I take her to the vet, they ask me what I feed her and what her exercise routine is, because her body composition is perfect!"

And Jan isn't alone in her quest to become mean and lean.

Kyle Meluch is the owner of DoggDash and was once a trainer for humans — and, for the record, he says getting dogs to exercise is much easier!

Three years ago, he decided to pursue his passion for pups and created DoggDash.

In his van, which he takes all over the Valley, Kyle has two specially built treadmills that dogs are able to control on their own.

"The number one question I get about these treadmills is: how fast do they make them go?" explains Kyle. "And the answer is, there is no motor here. If you look underneath the carriage, there is no engine or motor, and there is no button I push! The dog always has to be a willing participant."

It's a passion that had Kyle sprinting away from his past life in Corporate America.

"I was a mortgage broker before this, and darn it, if I wasn't the happiest doing that job. It was the worst! It wasn't a good fit for me!"

So in a way, Kyle traded in the proverbial rat race for the treadmill, and dog parents like Laura say they couldn't be happier that he made the leap.

"They are my absolute babies and I love them!" says Laura, who has another dog at home. "Anything I can do to help them live longer, improve their health, and keep them stimulated!"

According to a report from the American Kennel Club, treadmill exercise for dogs can be safe and effective overall, but there are some things pet parents should consider and watch out for before beginning a new exercise routine.

The AKC recommends gradually getting your pup started, allowing them to get used to the treadmill, and always looking out for signs of stress.

Kyle recommends parents of senior pets or dogs that are brachycephalic think twice before having their dogs start treadmill exercise. Brachycephalic or "flat-faced" dogs are breeds that include French Bulldogs, Pugs, and Boston Terriers.

To learn more about Kyle and DoggDash, click here.