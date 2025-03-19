Department of Defense to restore deleted Navajo Code Talkers websites

Using their native language, the Navajo Code Talkers developed the ‘unbreakable code’ to help the U.S. win World War II.

However, some of the articles praising them for their achievements and other stories about the Navajo Code Talkers were taken down on Department of Defense and Army websites.

“We could have very likely lost that war without the secure communications that these men were able to provide in World War 2,” said Dr. Zonnie Gorman, a historian.

Gorman is an expert on Navajo Code Talkers and their role in WWII, not only through education, but she’s the daughter of one of the original 29 code talkers, Carl Gorman.

“It is very personal to me as I'm sure it is to many, many other people,” she said of the Department of Defense taking down some of the articles.

On certain topics on the DoD’s website, including Navajo Code Talkers, a banner is at the top, saying content had been revised or removed to align with President Trump’s executive order that has to do with diversity, equity and inclusion. When looking at archived websites from earlier this month, an error now shows up.

“When I went to bed last night, I cried. I reached out to my dad, who's been passed… since 1998 and just thought, you know. Would he think? How would he respond to this?” Gorman said.

A DoD spokesperson told ABC15 they will be restoring the content with the Navajo Code Talkers, saying it had been removed “during the auto-removal process.”

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley told ABC15 she wants a letter or an apology for the Navajo Nation.

“Right now, I know there's a lot of frustration. That they are feeling a lot of anger, but just giving them that reassurance and that an apology hasn't taken place? That you know, this was this technical error or anything of that sort,” Curley said.

Curley and the Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren are emphasizing they should not be lumped into DEI initiatives.

“We have [a] different unique relationship with the federal government. It's a sovereign-to-sovereign relationship. It's not based upon race and it's more of a political relationship,” Curley said.

Nygren said he is requesting further clarity on what happened and “highlighted the importance of preserving public awareness about the contributions of the Navajo Code Talkers to ensure future generations remain informed,” the Navajo Nation said in a news release.

It’s currently unclear when the content will be fully restored.