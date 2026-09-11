Delta flight to Phoenix returns to JFK amid 'possible pressurization issue'

PHOENIX — Delta Flight 791 returned to John F. Kennedy International Airport after a "possible pressurization issue" Thursday.

The Boeing 757-200 aircraft with 155 passengers and 6 crew members were headed to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport when an emergency. was declared.

"Delta Air Lines Flight 791 returned safely to John F. Kennedy International Airport around 10:25 a.m. local time Thursday, Sept. 10, after the crew reported a possible pressurization issue," the FAA said in a statement.

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Delta airlines confirmed the incident in a statement:

"The flight crew of Delta Flight 791 from New York-JFK to Phoenix followed standard procedures and returned to JFK following a cabin pressurization issue. The flight landed safely and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels."

The aircraft was taxied to the gate normally where it will be evaluated by maintenance teams.

The flight continued to Phoenix on a new aircraft in the afternoon.