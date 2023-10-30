D-backs vendor fully recovered and ready for World Series

PHOENIX — If you've gone to a game at Chase Field, you've likely heard Derrick Moore's call of "Lemonade! Lemonade like Grandma made!", but you may not know Moore's story.

He was originally selling beers at events across the Valley.

“One day I heard the audible voice of God saying, ‘Not one more beer,’ and I was selling beer at the Suns game and I looked down and saw two more beers in my case but I knew I couldn’t sell them,” Moore said. “I started selling lemonade and it's never let me down.”

Moore says the most important part of the transition was carrying over his infectious energy.

“I’m going to be selling lemonade so I need something that rhymes,” Moore said of his brainstorming session. “I came up with the saying and y’all know it but I’m going to give it to you right now, ‘Lemonade! Lemonade like grandma made!' Yeah baby!’”

But a few years ago, Derrick’s energetic spirit was nearly silenced by a months-long hospital stay.

“In 2021 I came down with a strange illness which turned out to be a tumor on my adrenaline gland which is the part which controls your emotions, your highs and lows,” Moore said. “I was very very ill with that.”

His family turned to GoFundMe to cover his medical bills and eventually Derrick was able to return home.

Now back to full health, this season Moore was able to start his own business: Grandma’s Made Concessions. His stand is in section 307 of Chase Field. He credits his faith and of course the fans for his success.

“It’s our year in business and we’re in the World Series baby!"

